Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 403,181 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 403,181 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $704,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $426.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.78 and a 12-month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.