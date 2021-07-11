Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 141,473 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,089,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $322.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

