JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 54.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBGS stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

