Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,433 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,584,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEF opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

