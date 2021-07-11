Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.07 ($116.55).

ETR BMW opened at €87.68 ($103.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.64. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

