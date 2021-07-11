John F. Marcolini Sells 342 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
John F. Marcolini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47.
ITRI stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.21. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Itron by 19.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Itron by 449.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.