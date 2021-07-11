John F. Marcolini Sells 342 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John F. Marcolini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47.

ITRI stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.21. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Itron by 19.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Itron by 449.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

