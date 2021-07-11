Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $3,743,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $3,723,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.75. 6,120,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

