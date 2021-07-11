Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $194.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.