Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNCE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 534,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,324. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $315.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

