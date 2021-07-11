JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

