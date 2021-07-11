JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Scholastic stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

