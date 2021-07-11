JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,266 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 55.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $331,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

