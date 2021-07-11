JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $2,482.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,310.60. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,501.00 and a 1 year high of $2,738.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

