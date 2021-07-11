JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $27.54 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

