JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,804 Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Spruce Biosciences worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $12,868,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $19,132,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $6,602,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,749,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,293 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPRB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

