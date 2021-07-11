JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0261

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $503,382.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00118452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00162098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.32 or 1.00092233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00955652 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 503,480,366 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

