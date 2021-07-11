Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 1.8%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 12,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,818,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

