Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 1.8%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 12,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,818,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.
Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
