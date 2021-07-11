Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,007 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.12 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

