Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,050 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 392.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,260,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,887,000 after buying an additional 1,004,671 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

PM opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

