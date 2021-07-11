Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in State Street by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after buying an additional 994,620 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.67. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

