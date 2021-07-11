Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $236,997,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,088,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.70. The company has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

