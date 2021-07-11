Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.85.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

