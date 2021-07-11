Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,438 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,132 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

