Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

