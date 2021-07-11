Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 421 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $691.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $710.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $669.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

