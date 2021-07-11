Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

