Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 319,092 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 92.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319,092 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $57,942,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.16 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

