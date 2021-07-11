KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

