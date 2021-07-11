Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,114 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

