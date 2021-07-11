Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $420,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 980.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Medifast by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Medifast by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MED opened at $284.22 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

