Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,485 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Asure Software worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 524.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASUR opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.