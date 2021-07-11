Kenneth R. Lehman Buys 4,640 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

