Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Acquires Shares of 125,000 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,000. Nucor accounts for about 1.3% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

NYSE:NUE opened at $97.17 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.