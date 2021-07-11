Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Purchases New Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 610,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,000. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

