Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Takes $41.07 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 946,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up 5.2% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

