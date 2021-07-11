KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.39. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

