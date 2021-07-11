Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

