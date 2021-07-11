Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

