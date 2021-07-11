Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGFHY. DNB Markets began coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

KGFHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,975. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

