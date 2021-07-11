Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $53.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

