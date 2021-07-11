Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $71.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of KHNGY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $68.85. 3,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $71.44.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.