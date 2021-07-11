Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $71.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of KHNGY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $68.85. 3,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

