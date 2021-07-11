Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRUS stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

