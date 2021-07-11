Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of KYOCY stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

