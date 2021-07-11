Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.01. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

