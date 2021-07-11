Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $876.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.01. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,205 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

