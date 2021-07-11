Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

