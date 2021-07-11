Land Securities Group plc (LAND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on October 8th

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) declared a dividend on Friday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 688.80 ($9.00) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 706.78. The stock has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

