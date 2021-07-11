Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,391,000 after buying an additional 442,990 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 110,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -150.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $747,264 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

