Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,245 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $20,778,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 394.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,049,000 after buying an additional 822,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,821,000 after buying an additional 788,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5,046.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 801,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 786,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

