Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.60.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.